Ubisoft is shutting down Rainbow Six Mobile, dev team releases message

Ubisoft is sunsetting Rainbow Six Mobile less than a year after a global release.

The game soft-launched in 2023, but was only fully launched in February 2026. It’s set to shut down in January 2027.

The news was announced in a development update from the Rainbow Six Mobile dev team, which reads as follows:

Hello Operators, There’s no easy way to put it: we have made the difficult decision to sunset Rainbow Six Mobile. The game will remain available until January 15, 2027. The next season will be released as planned next week. Since Soft Launch in 2023, you have helped us shape this game and build this vibrant community of players from around the world through 15 seasons. Bringing the Rainbow Six experience to mobile has been an exciting journey, and we are proud of the passion, creativity, and dedication our team has put into the game. One of the greatest parts of this adventure has been getting to experience it alongside you. We’ve loved seeing the memes, videos, strategies, tournaments, impossible plays, and all the countless moments that happened because you were here. While we are proud of what this team and community have built together, our team will move on to other long-term strategic projects. In the coming weeks, we will share more updates so you know exactly what to expect and can prepare for the transition. Thank you for being part of Rainbow Six Mobile and for everything you have brought to this community. We are truly grateful to everyone who has played our game. — The Rainbow Six Mobile Dev Team

Rainbow Six Mobile was announced in April 2022 and was intended to be a mobile version of Ubisoft’s popular Rainbow Six Siege. The mobile game even featured popular maps from Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege is still going strong, and Siege creative director Joshua Mills recently said that Siege players who keep playing through GTA 6’s launch window will be served “like kings and queens.”

“We don’t go on vacation just because a competitor is swelling the market,” Mills said. “We double down and reward those spending their valuable time with us.”