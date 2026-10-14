Ubisoft is planning to shut down Trials studio RedLynx and lay off 70 Ubisoft Singapore staff

Ubisoft is planning to shut down its RedLynx studio and downsize its Ubisoft Singapore studio, VGC understands.

The publisher has been carrying out reviews of its studios and how each one is prepared for the future in terms of current projects and sustainability.

It’s understood that after assessing Finland-based studio RedLynx, Ubisoft has decided that because it’s not currently working on a new project, and because resizing along wouldn’t keep it sustainable, it will propose the closure of the studio, affecting around 52 staff.

This will be subject to change negotiations, which are mandatory employer-employee discussions in Finland which are triggered if a company employs at least 50 staff and makes a decision that will affect employee positions.

As for Ubisoft Singapore, after considering its future role and the part it will play in future work, Ubisoft plans to restructure and downsize the studio to make it more sustainable for the future, which will result in 70 layoffs.

RedLynx was formed in Helsinki, Finland in 2000 and is best known for the Trials series of games, which started off on web browsers and made its way to PC and consoles. The studio’s breakout hit was Xbox Live Arcade title Trials HD, which led to Ubisoft acquiring the studio in 2011.

After that, a further five Trials games were released – Trials Evolution, Trials Frontier, Trials Fusion, Trials of the Blood Dragon and Trials Rising. Since the release of Trials Rising in 2019, however, the studio’s output has lessened.

It worked with Massive Entertainment in 2020 to bring The Division 2 to Google Stadia, then was working on mobile game Gwen’s Getaway which soft launched in 2023 but was shut down in December 2024. It also recently supported Massive Entertainment with its Switch 2 port of Star Wars Outlaws.

In October last year Ubisoft announced that it was laying off up to 60 staff at RedLynx as part of a restructuring proposal which would see the studio changing its focus from a multi-format developer to one “specialised in small screens”, meaning mobile games, including two unannounced mobile game the studio was said to be leading development on at the time.

Ubisoft Singapore was founded by Ubisoft in 2008, with the aim being to set up a game production network in Southeast Asia.

The studio has supported development on the majority of Assassin’s Creed games released to date, and led development on Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, as well as Skull and Bones.