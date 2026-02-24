Ubisoft is making Anno 117: Pax Romana free to play this weekend

Ubisoft will be making Anno 117: Pax Romana free to play this weekend.

The publisher has announced that its real-time strategy game will be free to download and play from Thursday, February 26, and will last until Monday, March 2.

The free weekend offer will apply to the Ubisoft Connect, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

Ubisoft is also running two Twitch drops, which will run from February 26 to March 12 and will let players earn time-limited rewards.

Players who link their Ubisoft and Twitch accounts then watch an Anno 117 stream with drops enabled will earn a Callinectes Logo after watching for an hour, and a Venusian Shell Logo after watching for two hours.

As well as announcing the free weekend, Ubisoft has also released a new live-action trailer for the game teasing some of the DLC features coming to its Year 1 Pass.

According to the publisher, the video teases the following upcoming new features:

A large new island

Volcano eruptions

A new Vulcan deity (DLC 1)

The largest monument yet

The Hippodrome, chariot races and gambling (DLC 2)

River floods and river-based trading

New deities and production chains

New military units

The return of the Romanisation feature (DLC 3)

Anno 117: Pax Romana is the eight game in the Anno series of historical real-time strategy games, and is set during a period of peace in the Roman Empire.

The game was released in November 2025 to critical acclaim, with a Metacritic score of 84.