Ubisoft is laying off 166 staff in its Canadian offices.

A total of 166 staff – which amounts to just under 4% of Ubisoft‘s entire Canadian workforce – are being laid off from its Montréal and Québec City offices.

It’s not currently known how many of the 166 staff affected are from each team. However, VGC understands the cuts are mostly related to projects that have been canceled or rescoped.

In a statement to VGC, a Ubisoft spokesperson said: “Ubisoft is reducing its workforce by 166 positions across its Montréal and Québec City operations.

“As our portfolio evolves, our production needs are changing, requiring us to adjust the size of some teams to ensure our resources are aligned with current production priorities and business needs.

“We deeply value the contributions of these teams and recognize the impact this may have on our colleagues. We are committed to supporting them through this process with care and respect.

“Those affected are being provided with severance, extended health care benefits, career transition services and other resources.”

Ubisoft Montréal, which was founded in 1997, is mainly known for its work on the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs and For Honor series.

Ubisoft Québec, meanwhile, was founded in 2005 and is best known for its work on some of the more recent Assassin’s Creed titles, as well as Immortals Fenyx Rising.

As of 2023, it was estimated that Ubisoft Montréal had more than 4,000 employees, and Ubisoft Québec’s website currently states that it has more than 600 staff (though it’s not when when this was last updated).

This is the latest set of layoffs at Ubisoft as it continues its global cost-saving plan, which has so far resulted in the cancellation of at least six games, the postponement of seven others, and multiple studio closures, resulting in hundreds of job losses this year.

In early June, VGC reported that Ubisoft was closing its Winnipeg and Belgrade studios, and restructuring its Barcelona office, resulting in as many as a combined 380 job losses.

It was then reported last month that Ubisoft was planning to shut down its RedLynx studio (known for the Trials games) and downsize its Ubisoft Singapore studio.