Ubisoft has founded a new subsidiary that is focused on generative AI in games.

Ubisoft revealed this in its latest earnings report, confirming that its new studio, Motherbrain, will be dedicated to “AI for gameplay innovation”.

This earnings report comes shortly after Ubisoft confirmed it was laying off 166 workers in Montréal and Québec, Canada.

Ubisoft mentions the founding of Motherbrain as part of its “new operating model”, which it began rolling out in January of this year, with the cancellation of six games. The move was described as a “major reset”, which has seen Ubisoft split into different “creative houses”, focusing on different franchises based on their genre.

As of this earnings report, Ubisoft says this new model is “fully in place” and outlines how Motherbrain will be part of that.

“Motherbrain established as a dedicated subsidiary focused on AI for gameplay innovation, supporting all game creators in developing groundbreaking experiences,” the report reads.

Co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot touches on Motherbrain’s work as part of his remarks in this earnings report, after praising the success of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

“We have also established Motherbrain, the team behind our first playable generative AI experience Teammates, as a dedicated subsidiary developing proprietary technologies for gameplay to empower creators and open up new possibilities for richer, more immersive and engaging player experiences,” Guillemot said.

Teammates refers to Ubisoft’s experimental generative AI game, which was revealed in late 2025, and aims to allow players to speak with AI-powered NPC chatbots. This suggests that Ubisoft has not been dissuaded by public sentiment and will continue implementing generative AI into its games.

Motherbrain’s existence leaked in September when Ubisoft trademarked the name. This was our first hint that Ubisoft was founding a studio dedicated to generative AI, as this purpose was mentioned in the trademark. Right now, it’s unclear if anything Motherbrain makes will be released as its own product, or if their work will feature in other Ubisoft games.