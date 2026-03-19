Ubisoft ‘ends game development’ at Tom Clancy studio, Red Storm, resulting in 105 job losses

Ubisoft is ending game development at historic Tom Clancy game studio Red Storm Entertainment, resulting in 105 job losses, VGC understands.

The North Carolina-based studio will continue operating in the form of global IT and Snowdrop support, but all game developers have been made redundant, Ubisoft announced internally on Thursday.

Founded in 1996 by Tom Clancy, Red Storm developed the first games based on the author’s books, including shooters Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon, which would go on to become significant game franchises.

The studio was acquired by Ubisoft in 2000, and went on to develop numerous Ghost Recon and Rainbow Six sequels, including Advanced Warfighter (2006).

However, while Red Storm is best known for its association with Tom Clancy games, for the past decade, it’s been focused on VR games, such as Werewolves Within (2016), Star Trek: Bridge Crew (2017), and Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR (2023).

Its most recent project, the free-to-play The Division Heartland, was cancelled in 2024, following a series of public tests.

Modern stewardship of Tom Clancy titles has been handled by Massive Entertainment (The Division), Ubisoft Montreal (Rainbow Six Siege), Ubisoft Paris (Ghost Recon Wildlands), and Ubisoft Toronto (Splinter Cell remake).

Red Storm contributed to the development of Ghost Recon: Future Soldier (2012) and Tom Clancy’s The Division (2016), as well as various Far Cry titles.

Ubisoft’s decision to end game development at Red Storm comes as part of its global cost-saving plan, which has so far resulted in the cancellation of six games, the postponement of seven others, and two studio closures.

Ubisoft has also proposed the elimination of up to 200 jobs at its headquarters in Paris, France, or around 18% of staff, and has confirmed layoffs at its Toronto studio and others. The company says it’s aiming to reduce its fixed costs by an additional €200 million over the next two years.

The cuts are part of Ubisoft’s announcement of a ‘major reset’, which will see its creative teams radically restructured into autonomous ‘creative houses’.