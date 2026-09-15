Ubisoft delays Rayman Legends Retold weeks before planned release

Weeks before it was due to release, Ubisoft has delayed Rayman Legends Retold to the end of the year.

The remake of 2013 platformer Rayman Legends was due to be released on October 1. However, in a statement published on Monday, Ubisoft said it had decided to push the game back to December 3.

“While the game has officially gone gold, we have decided to take extra time to make sure every detail gets the care it deserves,” it said.

“In the meantime, we can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on, starting with a Game Overview trailer on September 22. That same day, a selection of creators and press will share fresh hands-on impressions.”

It’s possible Ubisoft is seeking to avoid clashing with other titles in an unusually strong late September and early October release schedule, itself caused by developers shifting their games away from GTA 6.

In the coming weeks, Control Resonant, Gears of War E-Day, Silent Hill Townfall, Minecraft Dungeons 2, and more are all due to release.

VGC recently visited developer Ubisoft Montpellier to play and learn about Rayman Legends Retold, and you can read all about it in our big exclusive report.

“Rayman Legends Retold reimagines the beloved platformer with stunning 3D visuals, a brand‑new world, Kung Foot, and legendary co‑op fun,” the game’s official description reads.

“Leap, glide, and punch your way through vibrant worlds brought to life with fully voiced cinematics, an expanded soundtrack, and unforgettable musical stages. Discover a mysterious new realm, team up in up to four‑player couch co‑op, and jump into the joyful, chaotic competition of Kung Foot.”