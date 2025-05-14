Ubisoft delays major games, but says Prince of Persia remake is finally on track

Ubisoft has revealed its decision to delay major unannounced titles to give them additional development time.

Sharing the news in its latest earnings release, the publisher pointed to its decision to delay Assassin’s Creed Shadows late last year, and its subsequent successful release and positive reception earlier this year.

Although Ubisoft does not specify which games were delayed, its statement strongly suggests they are titles in its biggest franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six.

“After a thorough review of its pipeline that took place from October to December, the Group decided to provide additional development time to some of its biggest productions in order to create the best conditions for success,” Ubisoft said.

“This decision has already been beneficial to the quality of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. As a consequence, FY2026-27 and FY2027-28 will see significant growth vs. FY2025-26 on the back of strong content coming from the Group’s largest brands.”

Ubisoft also confirmed in its earnings documents that the long-delayed Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake will release during its current business year, which ends in March.

The game’s last trailer, released last summer, announced a 2026 date, which implies the remake will arrive early next year.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced its plan to form a subsidiary which will focus on its main three IPs, and be partly owned by Tencent.

The new subsidiary will be based on the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six brands, and will be “backed by greater investment and boosted creative capabilities” in an attempt to push each series forward.

The subsidiary has been valued at around €4 billion, and Tencent will be investing €1.16 billion to gain a minority stake of around 25% in it.

In its latest earnings release, Ubisoft said the subsidiary intends to improve the quality of “narrative-driven solo experiences”, expand live service offerings with richer features and more frequent updates, and scale into underutilized markets such as mobile and China.