Ubisoft is fighting a lawsuit over how it promoted and sold Skull & Bones to customers.

As reported by Game File, part of the lawsuit concerns how Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot described Skull & Bones as Ubisoft’s first “quadruple-A game” to justify its higher price point.

Now, Ubisoft argues that this statement from Guillemot was “classic puffery” – a legal term that defends making “subjective and exaggerated statements” about an item that is being sold.

The Plaintiff – Jacob Himberger – is a lawyer who bought and played Skull & Bones. He argues that calling the game quadruple-A was “misleading” to consumers, something Ubisoft rejects.

“It appears Plaintiff intends to argue that subjective statements from Mr. Guillemot about the forthcoming release were misleading,” say Ubisoft’s lawyers. “However, such statements – including that a video game is ‘really big’, ‘vast and complete’, or ‘triple … quadruple-A’ – are classic puffery and not actionable under the [Kansas Consumer Protection and Accountability Act].

“Plaintiff has not identified a single objective statement about the game’s quality that is demonstrably untrue, let alone one that he saw or relied on in purchasing the game as is required under the KCPA.”

In other words, Ubisoft wants claims that a game is quadruple-A as opposed to triple-A to be protected, arguing that this cannot be disproven, unlike a claim about how the game performs or what features it contains.

At the time, Guillemot’s comments about Skull & Bones were widely mocked in the gaming community. The game would go on to launch in February 2024 to mixed reviews, following several lengthy delays.

Himberger’s lawsuit against Ubisoft also concerns game ownership. He argues that he was led to believe he would own Skull & Bones, not just a licence for it. So far, attempts to legislate on this in favour of consumers have proven unsuccessful, particularly when it comes to digital game purchases.