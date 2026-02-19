Ubisoft confirms layoffs at Toronto studio, but insists Splinter Cell’s remake is still coming

Ubisoft has confirmed significant layoffs at its Toronto studio, but claimed that its remake of the stealth classic Splinter Cell remains in production.

On Thursday, the publisher confirmed it’s laying off around 40 employees, or around 8% of workers, at Toronto, which is one of its largest studios, previously responsible for Watch Dogs: Legion and Far Cry 6.

“This decision was not taken lightly and does not in any way reflect the talent, dedication, or contributions of the individuals affected,” a spokesperson told MobileSyrup. “Our priority now is to support them through this transition with comprehensive severance packages and robust career placement assistance.”

In an internal email, Ubisoft claimed that Toronto would remain “a key contributor to several codev mandates and service teams,” in addition to developing Splinter Cell’s remake, which was first announced in 2021 and recently re-appointed a director.

At the time of its announcement, Ubisoft said Splinter Cell was being rebuilt with the Snowdrop engine – which also powers The Division, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars Outlaws – “to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for”.

The Ubisoft Toronto cuts are the latest at the publisher, following its announcement of a ‘major reset’ which will see its creative teams radically restructured into autonomous ‘creative houses’.

As part of the restructuring, the publisher is also rolling out a cost-cutting initiative, which has so far resulted in the cancellation of six games, the postponement of seven others, and two studio closures.

Ubisoft has also proposed the elimination of up to 200 jobs at its headquarters in Paris, France, or around 18% of staff. The company says it’s aiming to reduce its fixed costs by an additional €200 million over the next two years.