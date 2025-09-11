Ubisoft confirms Far Cry will ‘more predominantly push multiplayer’ in future

Ubisoft has confirmed it intends to more prominently integrate multiplayer into future instalments of Far Cry.

Speaking on stage at Saudi Arabia’s New Global Sport Conference (covered by Game File), CEO Yves Guillemot was asked about the future of the shooter series, which recently fell under the control of a new Tencent-backed subsidiary.

According to Guillemot, the goal “on Far Cry [is] really to bring the multiplayer aspects more predominantly pushed, so that it can also be played for a long time by players.”

The exec’s comments potentially corroborate press reports from 2023, which claimed that Ubisoft was developing Far Cry 7 and a standalone Far Cry multiplayer game.

It was claimed at the time that Far Cry 7 was being made with Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, rather than the Dunia engine used for recent series entries. The multiplayer game was described as an extraction-based shooter set in the Alaskan wilderness.

Far Cry 6, which was released in 2021, included online campaign co-op but didn’t have a competitive multiplayer component.

Since the release of Ubisoft Toronto-developed Far Cry 6, Ubisoft has brought the series back to its Montreal hub and made changes to the leadership of the series.

Montreal studio veteran Sandra Warren was promoted to vice president and executive producer of the Far Cry brand in 2023, alongside the promotion of Far Cry 5 writer Drew Holmes to Far Cry IP director.