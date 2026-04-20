Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake reveal: ‘The iconic pirate adventure returns’

Ubisoft will reveal its remake of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag later this week.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced will be revealed via a live stream on Thursday, April 23, at 6 PM CEST / 9 AM PDT.

After months of speculation, Ubisoft finally confirmed the existence of the remake via a reveal image last month.

“Speculation around Assassin’s Creed is not new, but it’s worth repeating: ‘Nothing is true. Everything is permitted’,” wrote franchise boss Jean Guesdon. “Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon.”

Black Flag was released in 2013 and takes place in the West Indies during the Golden Age of Piracy from 1715 to 1722. The game follows Welsh pirate Edward Kenway, grandfather of Assassin’s Creed III protagonist Connor, as he searches for fortune.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced the future leadership team for the Assassin’s Creed series, which will be comprised of bosses behind the original Black Flag game.

Martin Schelling, Jean Guesdon, and François de Billy will lead the Assassin’s Creed series at Vantage Studios, the newly-launched subsidiary that’s partly funded by Tencent.

Guesdon was the creative director of both Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, while Schelling and De Billy both worked as producers on the pirate game.