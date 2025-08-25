Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot summoned to appear before French court in relation to harassment trial

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has been summoned to appear before a French court, following the conclusion of a harassment trial earlier this year.

In June, three former Ubisoft executives – former CCO Serge Hascoët, former vice president of editorial and creative services Thomas François, and former game designer Guillame Patrux – were given suspended prison sentences and fines for a range of crimes related to psychological and sexual harassment.

Now, as reported by French news network BFM TV, Ubisoft has received a subpoena instructing Guillemot to appear before the court on October 1, in connection with the same trial.

The subpoena was filed by the Solidaires Informatiques union and four other individuals, the same parties involved in the previous trial.

Ubsioft has provided a statement to VGC saying it would co-operate with the court, but that it believed it had already been decided that neither Ubisoft or its management had a case to answer.

“A union and four individuals have issued a summons to Ubisoft to appear before the Bobigny District Court on October 1,” the statement reads. “These are the same civil parties and this summons is based on the same facts as those in the case judged by the court this past June, following an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“After that investigation, and contrary to the civil parties’ requests, the Public Prosecutor’s Office decided that there were no grounds to initiate criminal proceedings against Ubisoft or its management, a decision it confirmed during its closing arguments at the hearing last June.

“Ubisoft will continue to cooperate with the justice system in this matter, as it has done over the past five years in the review of the facts related to this case.”

Ubisoft executive vice president Cecile Russeil added: “Our top priority is to ensure the absolute protection of the physical and moral integrity of its employees, through a policy of prevention and zero tolerance with regard to sexual or moral harassment, sexist behavior, assault, insult, or discrimination of any kind.”

In June’s trial, former CCO Serge Hascoët received an 18-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of €45,000 ($52,930) for lewd behaviour, posting intrusive questions of a sexual nature, and racist comments and behaviour. He was alleged to have asked a Muslim employee if she supported Islamic State, and to have been responsible for her PC desktop image being replaced with photos of bacon sandwiches, and food being placed on her desk during her Ramadan fast.

Former vice president of editorial and creative services Tommy François was found guilty of moral and sexual harassment and attempted sexual assault, and was given a three-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of €30,000 ($35,290).

François was accused of systemic psychological and sexual harassment, with alleged behaviour including the watching of porn in an open-plan office, commenting on the appearance of female staff, regular public humiliation and hazing, and attempted sexual assault where he allegedly tried to forcibly kiss a young employee during a Christmas party as she was held by other colleagues.

Guillame Patrux, who was a designer on such titles as The Crew and Grow Home, was accused of psychological harassment including violent and intimidating behaviour. He has received a 12-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of €10,000 ($11,760).

Hascoët, who oversaw all of the company’s games as head of its influential editorial team, resigned in July 2020 after a significant number of accusations were made against him. François subsequently left in August 2020 following accusations of sexual misconduct.