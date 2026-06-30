Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot pays tribute to brother Claude after fatal aircraft crash

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has paid tribute to his brother and co-founder Claude, following news of his tragic death this month.

Claud Guillemot, one of the five brothers who co-founded the Assassin’s Creed publisher in the 1980s, died in an aircraft crash on June 19, Ubisoft confirmed this month.

Claude was the president and CEO of Guillemot Corporation, a company specializing in equipment and accessories for PCs, mobile devices, and consoles. He also had an integral role in the formation of Ubisoft.

Writing on Linkedin, Yves Guillemot shared a personal tribute to his brother and thanked Ubisoft and partners for their well wishes.

“Ten days ago, we tragically lost my eldest brother Claude, with whom I co-founded Ubisoft alongside my three other brothers,” he wrote. “Since then, we have received an extraordinary number of messages from our employees, players, partners, friends, and members of the gaming and tech industries around the world.

“On behalf of my family and Ubisoft, I want to express our gratitude for your support, and the memories you have shared. They have brought us great comfort. During this difficult time, our thoughts are with his wife Nathalie and their children, Valentin, Julia, and Victoria.”

Yves wrote that his brother’s impact “extended far beyond what he built”, noting that Claude helped shape Ubisoft “with an entrepreneurial spirit, curiosity, and unwavering optimism”.

He wrote: “He believed deeply in innovation, embraced new technologies early, and always encouraged us to look ahead with confidence.

“Those who knew Claude will remember him above all for the person he was. He had a remarkable ability to connect with people. Whether speaking with a longtime partner, a young employee, or someone he had just met, he always gave people his full attention.

“He was genuinely interested in others, generous with his time, and always ready to share his enthusiasm or a few words of encouragement.

“The many tributes we have received all speak of his kindness, wisdom, optimism, and infectious energy. Above all, they remind us how naturally Claude made people feel valued and welcome.

“Those qualities helped shape Ubisoft’s culture and values from the very beginning. Our belief that great games are created by talented people working together with trust, curiosity, and respect owes much to the example Claude set every day. His humanity influenced our company as much as his vision.”

Ubisoft’s origins began in farming, when the five Guillemot brothers – Christian, Claude, Gérard, Michel, and Yves – helped with agriculture sales, distribution, accounting, and management with their parents in Brittany, France, before university.

After graduating, the brothers diversified to sell other agricultural products, and Claude began by selling CD audio media. Later, the brothers expanded to computers and software, including video games.