Two unannounced Xbox controllers surface, including Elite Series 3 and ‘Cloud’ pad

Images of what reportedly show two new Xbox controllers have appeared online, including an Elite Series 3 and what is claimed to be an Xbox Cloud Gaming controller.

Images posted by Tecnoblog claim to show two new peripherals from Microsoft, one of which would be a continuation of its popular premium controller line, and another which would mark a new line of controllers from the publisher.

The so-called Xbox Cloud Controller features a flat rectangular pad with two small grips on either side. The controller seemingly features all of the buttons of a standard Xbox controller, but in a much smaller form factor.

For example, the triggers and shoulder buttons are much more Joy-Con-like. The top of the controller features a new button next to a cloud logo, which appears to hint at what the controller will be used for.

This follows reports from earlier this year that Xbox was developing a controller that would be able to connect to games via a Wifi connection. The use case being users who stream their games to a non-traditional Xbox platform.

The Elite Series 3 controller is similar to the second series of Microsoft’s premium controller range in terms of shape, however it now features two small silver scrolling wheels at the base. It’s unclear what these are for, but they could serve the same purpose as similarly placed buttons on the DualSense Edge, which allow players to swap between controller layout profiles.

According to Tecnoblog, the controller will include a 500mAh battery and will use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.