Two Point Museum is getting Rides & Relics DLC, which looks like a new Theme Park game in all but name

Sega and Two Point Studios have announced the next DLC for Two Point Museum, and it appears to be a nod to Theme Park.

Two Point Studios was founded 10 years ago by Ben Hymers, Mark Webley and Gary Carr – Webley and Carr previously worked together at Bullfrog Productions, where they worked together on Theme Park and Theme Hospital.

The studio’s first game, Two Point Hospital, was released in 2018 and was a clear spiritual successor to Theme Hospital, which led to many long-time Bullfrog fans wondering if it would release a Theme Park successor next.

Instead, the studio expanded the format to other ideas, releasing university management sim Two Point Campus in 2022, followed by Two Point Museum in 2025.

Two Point Museum has already had three paid DLC packs – Fantasy Finds (based on fantasy and medieval artifacts), Zooseum (which added zoological exhibits) and Arty-Facts (which focused on fine art and performing arts installations).

Now it’s announced its fourth pack, called Rides & Relics, and it finally appears to offer the Theme Park nod that Bullfrog fans have been hoping for.

Rather than simply adding a series of theme park-related exhibits for the player’s museum, Rides & Relics has them taking over Riquetti Gardens, “Two Point County’s once-legendary amusement park” which now lies abandoned and rusty.

Players are tasked with turning it into a thriving theme park again, with “iconic rides from Two Point County’s past” and tools to build rollercoaster designs.

“To run a successful funfair, curators will have to carefully craft mini-coasters with custom height, tilt and camber, whilst making sure their corkscrew doesn’t spiral into any fragile artefacts,” Sega‘s description reads.

“Museum assistants can be dressed to thrill as they transform into Mascots, entertaining and immersing guests as they wait to board rides and explore the park.

“Experts can also be sent further on expeditions to the old abandoned park of Gearbox Fairgrounds to uncover new breathtaking blueprints and perks to make this museum one hell of a ride.”

In all, the DLC will include five coaster themes, an unexplored expedition map, a new museum location (Riquetti Gardens), a new five-star campaign to explore, a new expert type (Funfair Experts), more than 15 funfair exhibits, new Gift Shop items, new themed items and decorations, and new utility items.

The DLC will be available on October 8 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with the Switch 2 version to follow at a later date. It will be priced at £9.99.

VGC’s Two Point Museum review called it “surprisingly deep”, saying Two Point Studios “navigates its ‘difficult third album’ with relative ease”.

“Fans of the Two Point series will already know that Two Point Museum is a silly but compelling simulation which is easy to learn but hides a surprising amount of depth and variety,” we wrote.

“The new expedition mode, despite feeling a tad lootboxy, nevertheless ensures that this isn’t just Two Point Hospital or Campus with a new lick of paint, meaning while we’d heartily recommend it to newcomers, veterans who thoroughly rinsed its predecessors shouldn’t worry about this just being more of the same.”