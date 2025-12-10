Two of December’s major PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles have been leaked

Two major PS5 games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month have been leaked ahead of an official announcement.

The ever-reliable Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements, has revealed two of the games set to be added to the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus members on the Extra and Premium tiers.

The first of these games is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the 2023 Ubisoft release set in 9th-century Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age.

Billed as a love letter to the original Assassin’s Creed, Mirage follows Basim Ibn Ishaq, a street thief who joins the Hidden Ones to fight for peace and liberty against the Order of the Ancients.

The game recently received a “free major update” called Valley of Memory, which contains around six hours of content but has garnered some controversy because it was developed in collaboration with Savvy Games, the investment group founded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The other major game said to be coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the 2023 joint creation from Team Ninja producers Fumihiko Yasuda (Nioh) and Masaaki Yamagiwa (Bloodborne).

According to billbil-kun, both games are expected to be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog (among others) on Tuesday, December 16. It’s also expected that SoulCalibur 3 will be added to the Classics Catalog.

It’s also claimed that the full list of December’s PS Plus Game Catalog will be officially revealed by Sony later today, so players shouldn’t have to wait long for confirmation of billbil-kun’s leaks.

Two titles have already been added to the Game Catalog in December – the new PS5 remaster of Red Dead Redemption (which was added on December 2), and Devolver Digital‘s Skate Story, which was added on December 8.