Two new Tomb Raider games, a remake and a sequel, have been revealed

Two new Tomb Raider games have been announced at The Game Awards.

The first, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, is a “reimagining” of the original Tomb Raider, promising redesigned visual and modern gameplay, set to release in 2026.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog. Legacy of Atlantis is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and promises “new surprises that honour the spirit and atmosphere of the original game”.

“As Lara Croft, players will harness their wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time, traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators in their quest for the scattered pieces of the Scion—an artifact of immeasurable power,” the description reads.

The second game, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, is an entirely new adventure which will be released in 2027 and will see Lara exploring Northern India.

“Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set in the wake of a mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and awakened the mysterious forces that guard them,” the game’s description reads.

“When the most notorious treasure hunters from around the world descend on the region, Lara races to uncover the truth buried beneath the fractured landscape and stop those who would use its power for their own gain.

“As the ancient world collides with the present, Lara must decide who to trust among rivals and allies to prevent a catastrophe and protect a secret that could reshape the future.”

Crystal Dynamics announced back in April 2022 that it had “just started” developing the next Tomb Raider game, and that it would make use of Unreal Engine 5.

The reveal that two games are in development may come as a surprise to some, given that developer Crystal Dynamics has been host to numerous layoffs in recent times, with four separate rounds of staff cuts in the past two years.

It announced a round of layoffs in September 2023, as part of internal restructuring efforts. This was followed by a further round of layoffs in March 2005.

More layoffs were announced in August 2025 – with the studio assuring players that Tomb Raider was unaffected – then yet more layoffs were confirmed last month.

Crystal Dynamics claimed that last month’s cuts had come as part of a reorganization designed to “optimize the continued development of our flagship Tomb Raider game, as well as shaping the rest of the studio to make new games for the future”.

More to follow…