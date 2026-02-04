Two more Game Boy games have been added to Switch Online’s Nintendo Classics library

Nintendo has added two more Game Boy games to its Nintendo Classics library on Switch Online.

Balloon Kid and Yoshi (known as Mario & Yoshi in Europe) have been added to the service, bringing the total number of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games available in the West to 43.

Balloon Kid is the sequel to NES game Balloon Fight and has players controlling Alice, a girl who has to float through a series of hazard-filled stages in search of her brother Jim.

Whereas Balloon Fight has players constantly floating in the air, Balloon Kid lets players detach their balloons and walk on the ground (to fit through certain gaps) then inflate more balloons to take to the sky again.

The game’s music was composed by Hirokazu ‘Hip’ Tanaka, who spoke to VGC last year about the differences in sound in every Game Boy model.

Balloon Kid was never originally released in Japan, but it did get a Japan-only Game Boy Color version called Balloon Fight GB. This is the version added to the Japanese Nintendo Classics library, so players who have access to the Japanese version will be able to play the Game Boy Color version too.

Meanwhile, Yoshi is a puzzle game developed by Game Freak, and directed by future Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri.

It’s a Tetris-style game in which enemies from the Mario series drop from the screen and land on stacked columns. Players control Mario at the bottom of the screen as he swaps the columns around to get matching enemies to fall onto each other.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.