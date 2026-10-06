Two months after announcing layoff plans, Supermassive Games has laid off ‘more than 70’ staff

Cuts have hit The Dark Pictures Anthology studio Supermassive Games, with “more than 70” developers said to be departing the studio.

These measures had previously been announced in August, with the company then stating that the layoffs were neccessary in an effort to “ensure the sustainability” of the developer.

“A few weeks ago I posted that my role at Supermassive Games was at risk. Today it’s official. My last day. Sixteen years,” wrote Frank Tindle on LinkedIn (spotted by Eurogamer).

“More than 70 brilliant people are leaving Supermassive: developers, artists, producers, QA, operations and more. Any studio would be lucky to have them. If you’re hiring, DM me and I’ll make the introduction.”

This is the second major round of layoffs to hit the developer. In July 2025, more than 30 developers were made redundant as part of widespread cuts. Those cuts saw the delay of Directive 8020.

Directive 8020 was eventually released earlier this year, where it was met with middling reviews from critics and players.

Former Supermassive Games CEO Robert Henrysson, who joined the studio in January 2024, stepped down from his role in June 2026, citing a need to “enjoy the summer with my wonderful family and give a little more attention to my own small portfolio of investments”.

The British developer, based in Guildford, Surrey, is best known for its PlayStation horror hit, Until Dawn. The game, which was adapted for the silver screen earlier this year, was popular with both hardcore players, and fostered a new, more casual audience.

After following Until Dawn with a handful of PlayStation VR games, Supermassive launched The Dark Pictures Anthology, a multi-game series. The first four games – Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes and The Devil in Me – were published by Bandai Namco, while the fifth game, Directive 8020, was self-published by Supermassive.