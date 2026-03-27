Two classic Japanese horror series crossover as Fatal Frame 2 Remake gets free Silent Hill F DLC today

Two of the most iconic Japanese survival horror video game series have crossed paths.

Koei Tecmo and Konami have teamed up to released special free Silent Hill themed DLC for Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake.

The free download lets players dress Fatal Frame 2’s protagonists in the same outfit as Silent Hill F protagonist Shimizu Hinako.

This includes the navy sailor school uniform worn by Shimizu in Silent Hill F, which can now be worn by Fatal Frame 2’s Mio.

It also includes the Fox Mask, which plays a crucial role in the Silent Hill F storyline. The Fox Mask accessory can be worn by either of Fatal Frame 2’s protagonists, Mio or Mayu.

As part of the crossover, players who have yet to play either game can currently buy a Steam bundle which includes both titles for 10% off.

VGC’s Silent Hill F review calls the game “a gorgeously grotesque spin-off that fascinates despite its flaws”.

“Silent Hill F is certainly a diversion from the main series in a lot of (mostly welcome) ways, but it’s still very much a Silent Hill game at heart,” we wrote.

“By focusing more on action – especially after a surprising twist halfway through – it risks alienating some survival horror fans by making combat the priority rather than the last resort, while some of its puzzles are too obtuse for their own good, but it’s still an astoundingly beautiful game that horror fans really should experience regardless of its flaws.”