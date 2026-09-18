Twitch CEO says Grand Theft Auto 6’s multiplayer mode will launch next year

The CEO of Twitch has stated that Grand Theft Auto 6’s multiplayer mode will be released in 2027.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Dan Clancy was discussing other game publishers deciding to avoid GTA 6 by either releasing their games in October or holding them back until after the launch period of Rockstar‘s game cools down.

Clancy suggested that publishers who opt for the latter option may have to wait longer than expected, because when GTA 6’s multiplayer mode arrives it will only see Rockstar’s game surge in popularity even more.

“We spent a lot of time talking with Rockstar about their plans, and also helping them think about how they can engage our creators,” Clancy explained.

“You are going to see this big bump with GTA 6, but then an even bigger one next year when they launch multiplayer.”

It’s not clear whether Clancy was explicitly confirming that GTA 6 will be getting multiplayer next year or merely making an educated guess, but his claim that Twitch has been “talking with Rockstar about their plans” suggests at least some degree of knowledge about what lies in the future.

Elsewhere in the interview, Clancy said he was confident that the release of GTA 6 will have a major impact on Twitch viewership, including the return of users who haven’t visited Twitch in a while.

“It absolutely will spike the overall viewership meaningfully,” he said. “How much, I have no idea.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and will be a single-player only game at launch.

The previous game, Grand Theft Auto 5, was also released as a single-player game, but its online multiplayer component GTA Online arrived just two weeks later.

During its Annual Meeting of Shareholder earlier this week, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two stated that it had no plans to close down GTA Online, which remains hugely lucrative for the company.

“GTA 6 is a single-player title and is due to release this November,” Take-Two said during the meeting. “We will continue to support GTA Online after the Grand Theft Auto 6 release and beyond.”