Tuesday’s Pokémon Presents will be the longest Pokémon broadcast since 2023

The runtime for the upcoming Pokémon Presents presentation has been revealed.

The Pokémon Company will hold a Pokémon Presents presentation on Tuesday. Although no information has been announced about the contents of the stream, we now know how long it will last. As revealed by metadata from the Pokémon YouTube channel, the stream will run for just over 24 minutes.

This makes the stream one of the longer Pokémon Presents. According to data from Serebii, the February 2025 stream was just over 19 minutes, the February 2024 stream was just under 13 minutes, and the August 2023 Pokémon Presents was just under 35 minutes.

Pokémon Presents streams typically cover The Pokémon Company’s wide range of games and products, including mobile titles, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and more.

It’s expected that the stream will also spend time focusing on Pokémon Legends Z-A, the next game in the series, which is due out in October. The Pokémon Company recently announced that the game will be playable at Gamescom in August.

On Tuesday, the company released a teaser image ahead of the Presents event, showing what appeared to be Pikachu standing in front of a set of DJ decks and some speakers.

Now, TPC has revealed what the tease was seemingly pointing towards: a pre-show music stream. An hour before July 22’s Pokémon Presents, it will stream a pre-event show called “Everyone Gather! DJ Pikachu Live.”

2026 will mark Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. The Pokémon Company has yet to announce its plans for its next mainline entry in the series, but many fans have speculated that Pokémon’s 10th generation may coincide with the anniversary celebration next year.