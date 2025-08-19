TT Games reveals Skywalker Saga-style Lego Batman game, Legacy of the Dark Knight

Warner Bros, TT Games, and The Lego Group have announced Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, the game will feature “iconic moments and deep cut references” from across the history of Batman, according to Warner.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is due to be released in 2026. The game will be playable this week at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. The game’s cast will include Matt Berry as Bane.

“We are so thrilled to reveal this game tonight,” said Jonathon Smith, a producer on Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. “This is the definitive, essential Batman story,” according to Smith. You can view the first trailer for the game below.

Earlier this year, The Lego Group discussed plans to bring all of its video game development in-house.

“We can say, as long as we’re under the Lego brand, we can cover experiences for kids of all ages, digital or physical. [Games development in-house] is something we’re building up,” Niels Christiansen, Lego’s chief executive, told the Financial Times.

Lego’s most significant video game project at the moment is its long-standing collaboration with Epic Games. Fortnite introduced a Lego mode last year, and since then, it has grown into one of the game’s most popular verticals.

The game, which is a crafting and survival mode as opposed to Fortnite’s battle royale mode, features Lego minifigure versions of hundreds of Fortnite skins.

Many game fans will associate Lego video games with the TT Games series of Lego adventure games that have been released over the last two decades.