Treyarch studio head Mark Gordon steps down after 22 years at the Call of Duty developer

Treyarch studio head Mark Gordon is stepping down from his role, after 22 years at the developer.

After spending nearly at UK-based Syrox Developments (later renamed Climax London), Gordon joined Treyarch where he was technology director on GameCube and PS2 title Ultimate Spider-Man, as well as senior director of technology on the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty 2: Big Red One on PS2 and Xbox.

Gordon continued to work on the Call of Duty series for the two decades that would follow, and became co-studio head in 2016 alongside Jason Blundell and Dan Bunting (who left in 2020 and 2021 respectively).

His last in-game credit to date was studio head on last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Gordon will be replaced by Treyarch COO Kevin Hendrickson and director of production Yale Miller.

“After an extraordinary 22 years with Treyarch, our own Mark Gordon has decided to retire from his role as Studio Head to focus on his next chapter,” a statement from the studio read.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Mark for his steady guidance and deep care for the studio, its culture, and its people. Mark’s impact on the franchise has been immeasurable, from Call of Duty 2: Big Red One and Call of Duty 3, to World at War and the entirety of the Black Ops series.

“As we look ahead, we’re pleased to announce that Treyarch’s Kevin Hendrickson and Yale Miller will step into the roles of Co-Studio Heads. Kevin and Yale are veterans of the franchise with decades of development and leadership experience, both bringing a wealth of deep game knowledge and a shared commitment to Treyarch’s culture and creative ambition.

“From all of us at the studio – thank you, Mark, for your leadership, friendship, and all you’ve achieved to make Treyarch such a wonderful place to call home.”

Treyarch’s next major game has yet to be announced, but it’s currently one of 10 studios (including Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software) assisting with development on this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which is being led by Infinity Ward.