‘Travis Touchdown will definitely be back’: Suda51 is planning something for No More Heroes’ 20th anniversary next year

Grasshopper Manufacture CEO Goichi Suda, aka Suda51, says something’s being planned to mark No More Heroes’ 20th anniversary next year.

In an interview with Famitsu, it was pointed out to Suda that No More Heroes will turn 20 next year (it was released in Japan on December 6, 2007 before coming to the West in 2008).

When asked whether there were any plans to celebrate this major anniversary, Suda replied that something was indeed in the works with the game’s publisher Marvelous Entertainment.

“Marvelous is well aware of this, so we’d definitely like to do something together to mark the 20th anniversary,” Suda replied (via machine translation).

“We’re planning to deliver something special, so please look forward to it. Travis Touchdown is definitely coming back!”

Suda didn’t go into any further detail on what this could entail, whether that be a sequel, a remaster, a remake or something other than a game.

Back in 2022, ahead of the release of No More Heroes 3, Suda said he considered that game “Travis’s last battle”, but added: “Nobody could say what’s going to happen 10 years from now, and I can’t say either. If there’s a big fan outcry, Travis might be back. Just like Tom Cruise came back as Maverick.”

There were a total of three main No More Heroes games and one spin-off (Travis Strikes Again), all of which were released on Nintendo platforms first before being ported to other formats.

In September it was announced that Grasshopper Manufacture had officially become independent from its former parent company, NetEase Games.

“Having improved our own self-publishing know-how, we now have a broad range of options available to us, and regardless of how our games may be published we remain committed to creating unique titles featuring the ‘NO GAME NO LIFE’ gaming experience expected of Grasshopper Manufacture with our own signature flavor and further enhanced quality,” a statement from the studio partially read at the time.

“We hope you will continue to watch over Grasshopper Manufacture as we make this next leap forward and move on to our upcoming 30th anniversary and beyond. We sincerely hope for and deeply appreciate your ongoing support for our studio and the titles we will create in the future.”