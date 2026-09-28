Tour dates and pre-order times officially confirmed for Castlevania 40th Anniversary concert

Konami has confirmed tour dates and pre-order times for an upcoming series of Castlevania concerts designed to celebrate the series’ 40th anniversary.

The show, which is titled Castlevania 40th Anniversary: An Orchestral Concert, will take place in three locations around the world in March 2027.

It will be performed by a 25-piece “power rock orchestra” and will be synchronised with gameplay footage being shown on screens.

According to Konami, “the concert traces the series’ journey from its 1986 origins through to its modern era, a body of music that has transcended gaming to become a cultural phenomenon in its own right”/

The show’s first performance will take place on March 13, 2027 at the Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall, Tokyo. Pre-sale tickets will be available from October 1 at 12pm JST, and will be available through a lottery system, with general sales planned for a later date.

The second performance takes place the next day on March 14, 2027 at the Eventim Apollo, London. Tickets for this show go on sale on October 1 at 12pm BST.

Finally, the run ends on March 26, 2027 at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, with tickets set to go on sale on October 1 at 10am PT.

Information on purchasing tickets will be available on the official Castlevania 40th Anniversary Orchestral Concert website.

Lambert Jackson Productions and SOHO Live in collaboration with KONAMI are pleased to announce "Castlevania 40th Anniversary An Orchestral Concert" in Tokyo, London, and Los Angeles in March 2027!



Experience the epic music spanning the entire Castlevania legacy performed by a… pic.twitter.com/gJSs8QqjgB — Castlevania 40th Anniversary An Orchestral Concert (@castlevanialive) September 28, 2026

Konami says the concert will feature “the series’ most beloved and most streamed themes”, including Bloody Tears, Vampire Killer, Dracula’s Castle (from Symphony of the Night) and Divine Bloodlines (which originally appeared in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and also featured in the Castlevania: Nocturne animated series on Netflix).

It will also host the first ever live performances of music from Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, which is set for release on October 15 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC.

Konami is currently marking the 40th anniversary of Castlevania with a free game and a series sale.

A mobile port of the original game is currently available on the iOS and Android app stores under the name Castlevania 40th Anniversary, and will only be available until October 24. After this it will be delisted from the stores, but people who claimed it before then will get to keep it.