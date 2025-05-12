Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4’s upcoming remake is getting a major overhaul in one key area

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will allow players to extend Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4’s 2-minute timer to an hour, it’s been revealed.

By default, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will follow the same gameplay format as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, by giving players two minutes to complete as many goals as they can. While this was also the level mechanic in the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, this marks a change for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, which initially concerned some fans.

That’s because, originally, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 was mission-based, meaning the player would approach NPCs in the world, who would then give them objectives to complete. Once a player had completed enough of those challenges, they could progress to the next level.

In the 2025 remake, those objectives have been mainly removed or refitted into the two-minute format, it’s been revealed. Following a recent preview event for the game, footage has now been shared confirming that the in-game timer can be extended to 10 minutes or an hour.

While it’s unclear if this timer can also be extended on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 maps, it does mean that players can spend more time on the much larger THPS 4 maps. While it doesn’t appear that this will change the game’s objectives, it means that players can explore the maps more fully and tick off the objectives at a slower pace, similar to the original game.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, 2025, although the more expensive Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game will offer three days of early access, starting on July 8.

Tony Hawk has said that he will “campaign all he can” for a remake of the Tony Hawk’s Underground series. At the same event this week, it was confirmed that a fan-favourite skater would return to the series.

Bam Margera is officially returning to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Skater and Jackass star Bam Margera will appear after Tony Hawk allegedly demanded his inclusion

Bam Margera, known for his roles in Jackass, Viva La Bam and the Tony Hawk series, was seemingly missing from the THPS 3 + 4 roster when it was announced earlier this year.

It was later claimed that Margera would be added to the remake, after Tony Hawk himself allegedly demanded his inclusion.