Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 to take over ‘Shredenhams’ abandonned department store in the UK

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will celebrate its launch this week by taking over Shredenhams, the abandoned department store-turned skatepark.

The free event, which will include “family-friendly skate sessions” wherein skaters and non-skaters can learn from professionals, will take place on Saturday, July 12 at Shredenhams in Bristol.

Fans will be able to collect “SKATE” letters around the park, mimicking the in-game mission. Attendees can complete this, and other tasks that will be available throughout the day for a chance to win Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 prizes.

Later in the day, there will be a launch party and a free skate session, which will run from 6:30 until 11 PM. The 900, a tribute band from the UK that exclusively plays music from the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series, will also perform at the event.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 marks a return to the series after 5 years.

The remake of the beloved skating games is out this week, and is available now for players who purchased the more expensive deluxe and collector’s edition versions of the game.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 soundtrack contains just10 songs from the original two games, compared to 54 new tracks, according to VGC analysis.

Tony Hawk previously claimed the decision not to bring back many classic songs for the upcoming Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack was his, after some fans expressed disappointment over the revealed track list.