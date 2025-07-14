Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 locks SpongeBob Easter Egg behind $70 Deluxe Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 locks a SpongeBob SquarePants Easter Egg behind the $70/£60 Deluxe Edition of the game.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series has a long history of pop culture Easter Eggs, and the newest pair of remakes is no exception. While most of the original references didn’t make it to the new games, likely due to licensing issues, some new secrets have been discovered.

However, players have now found out that several Easter Eggs are locked behind the Deluxe version of the game.

On the Skater Island level, there is a hidden area that pays tribute to the Nickelodeon cartoon, SpongeBob SquarePants. This is one of several major Nickelodeon references in the game, such as the inclusion of Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as a playable character, and a TMNT Turtle Lair area in the Movie Studio level.

However, the Nickelodeon branding in these areas is locked behind the Deluxe Edition of the game. The Deluxe Edition, which was $20 more expensive than the standard version, also includes two Doom characters and extra music.

If players visit the SpongeBob-themed area without the Deluxe Edition content installed, the SpongeBob references will be missing, instead leaving a largely empty pirate ship.

Players who purchased the standard version of the game, or those who are playing via Game Pass can upgrade from the standard edition.

