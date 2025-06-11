Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 includes Tony Hawk’s Underground’s villain

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 makes direct reference to Tony Hawk’s Underground by featuring the game’s villain, Eric Sparrow.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 releases in July, bringing back classic levels and skaters from two of the most beloved games in the franchise.

However, it’s now been discovered that the game features a cameo from the villain of another beloved skating game.

In the new Waterpark level, one of the game’s goals asks you to “get back at Eric Sparrow,” the antagonist from Tony Hawk’s Underground. In footage shared online by Jeff Gerstmann, Sparrow is sporting a new look compared to his Tony Hawk’s Underground appearance.

While no further remakes have been announced, this reference appears to indicate that developer Iron Galaxy is well aware of the demand for a remake of both THUG games.

Tony Hawk has said that he will “campaign all he can” for a remake of the Tony Hawk’s Underground series.

What makes the possibility of remakes of Tony Hawk’s Underground 1 and 2 more likely is the last-minute inclusion of Bam Margera in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. VGC broke the news earlier this year that Margera wouldn’t be included in the game’s roster, following public hardships for the iconic early-2000s skater.

However, following media attention and an alleged last-minute demand from Tony Hawk, Margera has been included in the game as a secret skater.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 included posters for both Tony Hawk’s Underground 1 and 2 on a wall, but the poster for 2 was heavily edited to remove all references to Margera.

Some of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4’s objectives, which were previously thought to be removed from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, will appear in the remake as new game plus goals, developer Iron Galaxy has revealed.