Tony Hawk will ‘campaign all he can’ for a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Underground

Tony Hawk has said that he will “campaign all he can” for a remake of the Tony Hawk’s Underground series.

Tony Hawk’s Underground was the 5th game in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater lineage, taking the series in a new direction with a story-focused campaign and more cutscenes. The game is a fan favourite for its take on skateboarding culture and its move away from the arcade-style goals of the earlier games.

Since its release in 2003, fans have long requested a remake or a remaster of the game, calls which have since increased following the announcement of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, due to be released this July.

Speaking at a preview event for the upcoming game, Tony Hawk was asked about the potential for remakes of the games beyond the original four Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games.

“I always have aspirations,” Hawk told Screen Rant. “It’s not up to me generally. I’ll campaign all I can, but I’m working with a much bigger company that’s a lot smarter than me.”

Hawk went on to say that an Underground remaster hasn’t been discussed internally and that the success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 could be a deciding factor in bringing back future games.

Tony Hawk’s Underground 2, released in 2004, may prove to be a more significant challenge to remake due to its heavy reliance on licensed characters and celebrity cameos. The game saw Team Tony Hawk vs Team Bam Margera travelling the world pulling off tricks and Jackass-style stunts.

One major obstacle in remaking the Tony Hawk’s Underground series has been avoided, however, as it was announced this weekend that Bam Margera, after months of speculation, will appear in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Bam Margera, known for his roles in Jackass, Viva La Bam and the Tony Hawk series, was seemingly missing from the THPS 3 + 4 roster when it was announced earlier this year.

It was later claimed that Margera would be added to the remake, after Tony Hawk himself allegedly demanded his inclusion.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, 2025, although the more expensive Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game will offer three days of early access, starting on July 8.