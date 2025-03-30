Tony Hawk explains controversial Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack changes: ‘It was my choice’

Tony Hawk has claimed the decision not to bring back many classic songs for the upcoming Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack was his, after some fans expressed disappointment over the revealed track list.

This week, Activision revealed the next wave of tracks for the upcoming remaster, and many fans were quick to point out notable absences from the original games, from the likes of Iron Maiden and Alien Ant Farm.

Commenting on Instagram, Tony Hawk claimed that he personally decided to introduce a mix of new and classic tracks for Pro Skater 3+4, stating that he hoped players would enjoy discovering new music, as with the original games.

“It was my choice to pick some different songs by the same artists featured in THPS3+4 OST,” he wrote. “I’m hoping that discovery is half the fun, and a big reason that these soundtracks resonated in the first place. So listen and enjoy the ride. More to come… both old and new.”

The Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack isn’t the first topic that has caused intrigue from fans: earlier this month, it was noted that Bam Margera, known for his roles in Jackass, Viva La Bam and the Tony Hawk series, was seemingly missing from the list of skaters.

However, it now appears that Margera will now indeed be included in the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, after Hawk himself allegedly demanded his inclusion.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, 2025, although the more expensive Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game will offer three days of early access, starting on July 8.

Featuring cross-platform online multiplayer, the game will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Battle.net, Windows and Steam. It’ll also launch on day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.