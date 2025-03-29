Tomodachi Life’s Switch debut shatters even Nintendo Switch 2 hype in Japan

Nintendo’s Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream announcement is now more popular than even the reveal of Nintendo Switch 2 on its Japanese X account.

Announced in Nintendo’s latest Direct live stream on Thursday, Living the Dream is the first Tomodachi Life game since 2013.

The comedic social simulation title has players interacting with Mii characters, referred to as “islanders”, as they solve problems and build relationships.

According to Nintendo, the 3DS game sold 6.72 million units, making it one of the best-selling games on the platform. At least 2 million of those sales came from Japan, and the Switch sequel’s announcement this week has proven similarly popular in the region.

As spotted by BoTalksGames, Nintendo’s Japanese announcement has now been liked over 400,000 times, eclipsing January’s Switch 2 announcement, which has 385,000 likes, and likely making it the company’s most liked post to date.

The first Tomodachi game, Tomodachi Collection, released only in Japan for Nintendo DS, and sold 3.2 million units. This was followed by Tomodachi Collection: New Life, which was released in Japan in 2013 and was then ported to the West in 2014 as Tomodachi Life.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be released for Nintendo Switch in 2026. “Create your own Mii characters based on yourself, friends, family – anyone! – and watch them live their lives on an island out at sea,” reads a synopsis from Nintendo.

“Get involved with their relationships and experience all the weird and wonderful ways these Mii characters interact. You may even drop in on their dreams!”