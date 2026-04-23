Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream tops the Japanese charts, outselling the rest of the top 10 seven times over

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has stormed to the top of the physical game charts in Japan, easily outselling the rest of the top 10 multiple times over.

According to Famitsu’s weekly software and hardware sales, the physical version of Nintendo‘s Switch life sim sold 565,405 copies between its release on April 16 and the end of the chart period on April 19.

This puts it well ahead of the second placed game, the PS5 version of fellow new entry Pragmata, which sold 36,470 copies. The Switch 2 version of Pragmata failed to make the top 10 in Japan.

Pokémon Pokopia also sold a further 19,000 copies, bringing its lifetime physical total to 910,000 in Japan, while Mario Kart World remains the Switch 2’s best seller to date with 2.9 million copies sold (including digital copies bundled with the Switch 2 hardware).

As for the hardware charts, Switch 2 continues to dominate with 44,280 units sold in Japan last week, bringing the country’s lifetime total to 5.1 million. The original Switch’s estimated total lifetime sales now stand at 36.7 million.

Further reading Tomodachi Life Living the Dream review: Nintendo delivers a hilarious helping of nonsense Nintendo's latest life sim is packed with wonderfully ridiculous moments, even though it gets repetitive

The software and hardware charts for Japan are as follows (with lifetime sales in parentheses):

Japan Top 10 physical software chart

Japan hardware chart

Nintendo Switch 2 – 44,280 (5,107,397) Nintendo Switch Lite – 16,511 (6,931,105) Nintendo Switch OLED – 10,472 (9,543,843) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,501 (1,260,442) Nintendo Switch – 4,513 (20,279,020) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,066 (345,642) PlayStation 5 Standard Edition – 2,163 (5,913,856) Xbox Series X – 223 (326,285) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 147 (30,011) Xbox Series S – 84 (341,779)

VGC’s Tomodachi: Living the Dream review calls it “a hilarious helping of nonsense”, saying it’s “packed with wonderfully ridiculous moments, even though it gets repetitive”.

“Like its predecessors, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is an entertaining collection of ridiculously random set-pieces, tied together in an easy-to-play life sim,” we said. “It does start getting repetitive after a few weeks, but the exceptionally localised dialogue and the scope for heavy customisation makes it a game the entire family can enjoy regardless.”