Nintendo’s Tomodachi Life is getting a sequel next year

Nintendo has announced a sequel to its life sim Tomodachi Life.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be released in 2026.

The original game was released on Nintendo 3DS in 2013, and went on to sell 6.72 million copies worldwide.

The new game will be the first entry in the series in over ten years.

“Create your own Mii characters based on yourself, friends, family – anyone! – and watch them live their lives on an island out at sea,” reads the game’s description from Nintendo.

“Get involved with their relationships and experience all the weird and wonderful ways these Mii characters interact. You may even drop in on their dreams!”

Tomodachi Life, released in Japan as Tomodachi Collection: New Life, is a social simulation game, which was first released on the Nintendo 3DS. The series began on the Nintendo DS with the Japan-exclusive Tomodachi Collection.

The game, which prominently featured the Nintendo Mii characters which debuted on the Nintendo Wii system.

More to follow…