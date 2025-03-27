Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics has confirmed several layoffs

Crystal Dynamics has announced that it has laid off several employees.

The studio, which is currently working on the next installment in the Tomb Raider franchise, has confirmed that 17 employees have been affected by layoffs.

“This morning, Crystal Dynamics made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by 17 talented team members,” read the statement on X.

“We did not make this decision lightly. Ultimately, this step was necessary to better align our current business needs and the studio’s future success. It is not a reflection of the dedication or ability of those affected. We recognize how painful this outcome is for those impacted and we are supporting them with transition packages and opportunity outreach.

“Crystal Dynamics remains committed to pushing the boundaries of making great games. This change does not alter our current project plans.”

It was announced back in December 2022 that Amazon would be publishing the next Tomb Raider game, which is being developed by its modern creator, Crystal Dynamics.

Crystal Dynamics was one of numerous studios hit with layoffs in 2023, following a “restructuring program” which its owner, Embracer Group, said would lead to some studios being closed and some projects being canceled.

Little has been shared from the upcoming Tomb Raider project outside of concept art, which showed Lara Croft in her traditional outfit. There is no suggested release window for the game, and no gameplay has ever been shown.

A live-action Tomb Radier series is in the works alongside the game, and it will reportedly star a Game of Thrones veteran. Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the HBO drama, will reportedly take on the role.

It was announced back in May 2024 that Amazon‘s Prime Video had placed a series order for a live-action Tomb Raider adaptation.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the British actor, screenwriter and producer who won Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for her work on Fleabag, is serving as writer and executive producer on the show.