Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been delayed to 2027

A new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has revealed that the game has been delayed.

The game, which was originally announced with a 2026 release window, will instead be released on February 12, 2027, the new trailer reveals.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog. Legacy of Atlantis is a “reimagining” of the original Tomb Raider, promising redesigned visual and modern gameplay.

The game will be powered by Unreal Engine 5 and promises “new surprises that honour the spirit and atmosphere of the original game”.

It was also announced today that the game will be released on Switch 2, also on February 12.

“In Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, players will step into the boots of Lara Croft as she embarks on a treacherous globe-trotting quest to discover the lost secrets of Atlantis, with jaw-dropping visuals, modernized gameplay, and new surprises that honor the spirit of the original game,” the game’s official description reads.

“Immersive environments, familiar puzzles redefined with new mechanics, and unforgettable moments – like the legendary battle against the T-Rex – are transformed as epic gameplay encounters on a cinematic scale. This is the legendary adventure fans remember, reimagined in ways that weren’t possible before, and with new surprises.”

The game is available for pre-order now, and will be sold in three editions. The Standard Edition will cost £49.99 and contains the full game and a Survivor Outfit, as a pre-order bonus.

The Deluxe Edition costs £59.99 and also includes 48 hours early access, a Parisian Fugitive Outfit and a post-launch DLC story pack.

Finally, the Collector’s Edition will cost £159.99 and includes all of the above plus a Lara Croft vs T-Rex statue, a premium steel case, a mini art boo, a Croft signet pin and an Atlantean Talisman keychain.

Legacy of Atlantis is one of two upcoming Tomb Raider games that were announced during The Game Awards in December 2025. The other, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, is planned for release in 2027 and will see Lara exploring Northern India.