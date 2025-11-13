Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics announces yet more layoffs

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has announced another round of layoffs, which is at least its fourth in two years.

Announcing the news on Thursday, the studio said that around 30 people across various departments and projects have lost their jobs, as it “restructure[s] the company and business for our next generation.”

The studio claimed the cuts had come as part of a reorganization designed to “optimize the continued development of our flagship Tomb Raider game, as well as shaping the rest of the studio to make new games for the future.”

It said: “Crystal deeply thanks all of those impacted for their incredible talent, hard work, and dedication, which helped shape the studio in so many ways. We are committed to offering our fullest resources and support to you during this transition.”

Crystal Dynamics previously announced layoffs in August, shortly after the cancellation of Microsoft’s Perfect Dark reboot, which it was co-developing.

Another round of layoffs was announced in March this year, affecting a further 17 employees, with Crystal Dynamics saying it was necessary to “align our current business needs and the studio’s future success”.

Crystal Dynamics previously confirmed in September 2023 that it had laid off several employees as part of internal restructuring efforts.

It was announced back in December 2022 that Amazon would be publishing the next Tomb Raider game, which is being developed by Crystal Dynamics.