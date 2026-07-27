Tomb Raider Catalyst has seemingly been delayed to 2028, according to Amazon’s gaming lead

Tomb Raider: Catalyst appears to have been delayed to 2028, according to a recent interview.

Amazon‘s general manager of gaming, Jeffrey Gattis, was speaking to The Game Business about the range of titles being funded or published by Amazon, and whether its strategy mainly focused on triple-A, double-A or indie titles.

Gattis replied that its strategy involved “all of those” and gave examples of this, at one point mentioning Tomb Raider: Catalyst and saying it was coming in 2028, something that hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

“It’s all of those,” Gattis explained. “From what we call game night games – which are those ‘phone as a controller’ games, which I think of as, you know, single-A games – that are in the single millions of dollars to develop, all the way up to triple-A.

“Obviously we’ve announced the two Tomb Raider titles, you know – Atlantis comes February 12 of next year, and then we’ll follow on in 2028 with the next one. So we’re excited about those. There are some other triple-A things that are in various stages of discussion right now.”

As of now, Amazon’s last official word on Tomb Raider: Catalyst is that the game is planned for release in 2027, so either Gattis mis-spoke or he was referring to a delay that has not yet been officially announced.

Catalyst will be the 14th main game in the Tomb Raider series and is being developed by Crystal Dynamics, the studio that’s been handling the main series since 2006’s Tomb Raider: Legend. The game is set in Northern India and is considered a sequel to 2008 game Tomb Raider: Underworld.

Before that, Amazon is publishing Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a ‘reimagining’ of the original Tomb Raider developed by Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog.

Legacy of Atlantis has seen delays of its own. Originally announced for a 2026 release window, the game was delayed and is now set to release on February 12, 2027.