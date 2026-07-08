Tokyo Game Show 2026 unveils exhibitor list, including PlayStation and Square Enix

Tokyo Game Show 2026 has revealed its list of exhibitors, which includes Square Enix, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sega, and more.

The September 17 event will also include Japan’s other big game publishers, such as Koei Tecmo, Konami, and Capcom, though yet again there is no Nintendo at this year’s event, as is typical for the company.

The number of exhibitors stands at 759 (484 domestic and 275 international), with a total exhibition scale of 3,946 booths. The full TGS 2026 exhibitor list can be found on the TGS website.

This year’s TGS is the first-ever five-day show and marks the event’s 30th anniversary.

Members of the public will be able to purchase a special 30th Anniversary Ticket to commemorate this milestone, which includes a pure gold medal engraved with visuals from popular games.

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association, which is the group that runs the event, unveiled its main visual, alongside the exhibitor list, which was created by artist Zashiki-warashi for the second year.

“This year’s TGS is the longest in history, packed with ‘5 DAYS of non-stop gaming,’ so I created the main illustrations based on five different themes,” they commented.

“They feature the girl from the teaser visual completely losing herself in the excitement of the game show across five separate pieces.

“TGS is truly a wonderful event with so many different ways to enjoy it. I really hope this artwork conveys that amazing atmosphere not only to returning attendees but also to those who have never visited before!”