Todd Howard claims the ‘majority’ of Bethesda are on Elder Scrolls 6, and don’t expect ‘Starfield 2.0’ soon

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard has claimed that the “majority” of the studio is currently working on The Elder Scrolls 6.

Speaking to Kinda Funny Games, Howard said the game was “going well,” and that the team is “happy with it.” However, Howard then followed that by saying, “It’s going to be a while yet.” The game was first announced in 2018.

“We’re able to play the game, we’re about to pass a big milestone internally,” Howard said. “The majority of the studio is on that game, and some of our partners.”

A release date for The Elder Scrolls 6, or even a release window, hasn’t been shared, though Howard has spoken more openly about the project in the last year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Howard addressed reports that new content will be coming to Starfield soon.

“It is not Starfield 2.0, I’ve seen some of that, so for expectations setting, it’s the kind of thing where if you love Starfield, we think you’re going to love this.”

Rumours have persisted for some time that a PlayStation 5 version of the game is on the way.

Howard was also asked about the Fallout series. Despite the game’s TV adaptation continuing to do well both critically and commercially, a new single-player entry in the franchise hasn’t been released since 2015.

“It’s understandable when these big franchises people love… people want brand new experiences,” he said. “We’re working on stuff, there’s a time to announce that… we have irons in the fire.”

When pushed on how many Fallout games the company is working on, Howard reaffirmed that “multiple” games are coming.

VGC understands that one of those games is a remaster of Fallout 3, similar to last year’s The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

In an interview published last year, Howard claimed that Bethesda Game Studios has “hundreds of people on Fallout right now, with 76 and some other things we’re doing”.

Speaking to VGC ahead of the debut of the second season of Fallout on Amazon, Howard said that he felt, “super lucky” to be working on multiple games at once.

“I think I’m super lucky and blessed that I get to touch so many things and work with so many amazing creative teams, both internal at Bethesda and now with like the group at Kilter Films and Jonah and Athena and Graham and Geneva and everybody there.

“The times that I get to work on the TV show, it’s like, this is amazing. And then I go back to game work, and we’re obviously doing a bunch of games and different things. I can’t describe the feeling of like a day when you’re sitting in a creative meeting, and I leave it, and I’m just like, I cannot wait to see this or play this or, know, just, you know, I love all of it.”