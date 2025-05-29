Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is one of two free games on the Epic Games Store this week

The next free Epic Games Store titles have gone live.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Limbo are the latest free games, and both are now available to claim for the next seven days.

The games replace Sifu, Deliver at All Costs and Gigapocalypse, which were last week’s free games.

The timer to redeem both games will end on June 5 at 11am ET / 4pm BST, after which they will become full price again, and will be replaced with new free games.

As is always the case, the Epic Games Store‘s free weekly game offer allows players to claim the games with no other purchase needed. The games will then permanently be added to their Epic Games Store library.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off based on the Borderlands series. Billed as a “high-fantasy take on a looter shooter” featuring characters from the Borderlands games, it includes a story-driven co-op campaign for up to four players, as well as repeatable end-game content

The game takes place inside a Dungeons and Dragons-like game called Bunkers and Badasses. The distinction, other than a legal one, is that instead of playing a turn-based RPG like D&D, it’s a first-person shooter like Borderlands.

Limbo, which was originally released on Xbox 360 in 2010, is a critically acclaimed narrative platformer which was heavily promoted by Xbox at the time and received numerous awards.

The black-and-white game follows a young boy as he makes his way through a dangerous landscape in search of his sister.