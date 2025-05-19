Tickets now on sale for BitSummit 2025, Japan’s leading indie game expo

Tickets have gone on sale for this year’s BitSummit.

The event, which is Japan’s most popular indie games expo, will return to its regular venue at the the Miyako Messe in Kyoto from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

While July 19 is a business day, the weekend dates of July 20-21 will be open to the general public, with tickets on sale now.

Tickets can be bought from the Ticket Pia website. Japanese attendees can use this link to buy tickets, while overseas visitors can use this link to buy tickets, which provides full information in English.

Tickets cost ¥2000 ($13.80) in advance, or ¥2200 ($15.20) at the door. Prices for students under 18 years of age are ¥1000 ($6.90) in advance and ¥1200 ($8.28) at the door, while children under 12 can attend free of charge.

Because this is the 13th BitSummit event, this year’s theme is BitSummit the 13th: Summer of Yokai, referring to supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore.

More than 60 indie publishers are confirmed to be showing games at the event, as well as sponsored booths from such companies as Nintendo, Sony Interactive Enertainment, Cygames and Devolver Digital.

BitSummit was originally founded in 2012 with the aim of promoting interesting Japanese indie games to an international audience.

The first show was a small-scale industry-focused event with around 200 attendees, but this has continued to grow, and last year’s event – which for the first time took over the entirety of the Miyako Messe, expanding to both floors of the venue – saw more than 38,000 attendees.

As has been the case for a number of years now, VGC is the western media partner for BitSummit and you can expect full coverage of the event on these pages, as it happens.

VGC attended last year’s show, titled BitSummit Drift, and provided daily coverage of some of the games on display. VGC’s Chris Scullion also handed out a Media Showcase award to VGC’s game of the show, which was J-hip-hop action game Sonokuni.