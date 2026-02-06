Tickets are on sale now for VGC Live in Glasgow

Tickets for VGC’s first-ever live event are on sale now.

Following the VGC’s Christmas Patreon drive, VGC will perform its first-ever live show in Glasgow’s historic Oran Mor on Friday, October 16.

Tickets for the show can be purchased directly from Oran Mor here.

Join the cast of VGC: The Video Game Podcast, Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson for a live edition of the show, featuring special guests, prizes, and the chance to play against the VGC crew in gaming trivia.

Andy Robinson, VGC’s editor-in-chief, said, “It’s a credit to the support of the VGC community that we were able to organise our first live event in Glasgow this October.

“Thanks again to everyone who has supported our work on Patreon. In a media landscape that continues to be challenging, your support is hugely valued and goes a long way in helping us continue to do what we do best.”

Glasgow’s Oran Mor is one of the city’s most popular and well-loved venues. Located in Glasgow’s West End near the Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Oran Mor was first founded as the Kelvinside Free Church in 1862.

Previous artists to have played Oran Mor include Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, Limmy, and The Football Ramble.

VGC Live is an 18+ event, and a ticket will be required to attend.