Three weeks after being accidentally uploaded to Steam, the new Hunter: The Reckoning game is now official

Teyon has officially announced that a new Hunter: The Reckoning game is in development.

Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish is set for release in 2027, and is based on the horror tabletop RPG set in the World of Darkness universe (which includes Vampire: The Masquerade), which has players fighting vampires, werewolves and ghosts in a modern day setting.

Teyon‘s announcement was diluted slightly by the fact that the game was not only accidentally leaked earlier this month, but leaked in a playable form.

An update for the Steam version of Teyon’s RoboCop: Rogue City briefly removed the contents of the game including the ‘RoboCop.exe’ executable and replaced them with an entirely different build including a ‘Hunter – Win64 – Shipping.exe’ executable.

Players who downloaded the game were met with an extremely early build of an entirely different game, with a title screen saying Hunter: The Reckoning.

The early build appeared to show the player in the role of a police officer, with tasks asking them to investigate a shootout at a bar by speaking to the barman and a priest.

This isn’t the first game based on Hunter: The Reckoning. Most notably, there were three hack-and-slash console games based on the IP released by High Voltage Software in 2002 and 2003, the first of which can still be played on Xbox consoles via backwards compatibility.

More to follow…