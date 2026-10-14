Three more GBA games come to Switch Online, including Metal Slug Advance and a previously Japan-only title

Nintendo has added three more Game Boy Advance games to its Nintendo Classics library on Switch Online.

The three titles – Metal Slug Advance, Monster Rancher Advance and Kururin Paradise – are all available now through the GBA app on Switch and Switch 2.

Metal Slug Advance is a spin-off from SNK‘s main Metal Slug series, but plays like the others in that it’s a run and gun action game praised for its animation.

Monster Rancher Advance is part of the Monster Rancher series and revolves around players creating, raising and fighting monsters. Whereas the main series has players generating their own monsters by inserting music CDs into their PlayStation console, on GBA they type words and a monster is generated based on what was typed.

Finally, Kururin Paradise is the sequel to Game Boy Advance launch game Kuru Kuru Kururin. Like the first game, players have to guide a constantly spinning helicopter through a series of mazes, but this time there are 16 mini-games to play too.

Kururin Paradise is a particularly notable addition to the Nintendo Classics library because it was only ever officially released in Japan, meaning this marks its first ever official Western release after 24 years.

The addition of these three games now brings the total number of GBA games on Switch Online up to 32 in the West. A further four – Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade, Mother 3, Magical Vacation and Tomato Adventure – are only available to Japanese players, because they were text-heavy RPGs only released in Japan with no official English language versions.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99 for a 12-month individual membership.

However, to play Game Boy Advance games (as well as GameCube games on Switch 2, and Mega Drive / Genesis and Nintendo 64 games on both Switch generations), players need to have the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, which costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99.