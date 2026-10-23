Three more Game Boy games are coming to Switch Online, including one produced by Shigeru Miyamoto

Three more Game Boy games are coming to the Nintendo Classics library on Switch Online.

The three titles – Mole Mania, Avenging Spirit and Revenge of the ‘Gator, will all be added to the service on October 27, Nintendo has confirmed.

Mole Mania is a 1997 puzzle game which was produced by Shigeru Miyamoto. Players control Muddy, a mole who has to rescue his wife Maggie and their seven children from an evil farmer called Jinbe.

The game consists of seven mazes – each with a series of grid-based stages – which contain both an overground and underground layer, which Muddy can swap between by digging.

Also set for release is Avenging Spirit, a side-scrolling platformer released by Jaleco in 1992.

Playing as a hero who’s already dead at the start of the game, you have to rescue your girlfriend Gennifer (not a typo) from a crime syndicate. Because you’re a ghost, you can possess various enemies and use their abilities.

Finally, Revenge of the ‘Gator is a pinball game developed by HAL Laboratory, which served as the inspiration for the studio’s later game Kirby’s Pinball Land.

The Japanese title is Pinball: The Great 66-Alligator Parade, claiming that there are 66 alligators in the game.

The addition of these three games will bring the total number of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games available on Switch Online up to 49, with a further four exclusive to the Japanese version of the app.

Switch Online is Nintendo‘s subscription service for Switch and Switch 2, which offers such features as online multiplayer, cloud saves, voice chat via mobile and GameChat, and access to Nintendo Classics.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, as well as GameCube games on Switch 2, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.