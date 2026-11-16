This year’s video game soundtrack Grammy nominations include Bond, Star Wars and Wolverine

The 2027 Grammy nominations have been announced, including the five video games chosen for their soundtrack category.

The Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media category was first introduced to the Grammy awards in 2023, and has featured every year since then.

This year, four of the five nominees are for games based on licensed IP, with the sole exception being Ghost of Yotei.

The full list of nominated games for the category (and their composers) are as follows:

Of the composers nominated this year, only Gordy Haab has previously won a Grammy in this category. He and Stephen Barton won the award in 2024 for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Soundtrack. Haab was also nominated in last year’s awards for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Further reading 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has won this year’s video game soundtrack Grammy EA's sequel beat out Hogwarts Legacy, God of War Ragnarök and Modern Warfare II

Composer John Paesano also gets his second nomination, after being nominated in the 2025 ceremony for his soundtrack to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

So far, the games that have won the award since its debut in 2023 have included Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord and Sword of the Sea.

According to the Recording Academy, the award “recognizes excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominantly of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.”