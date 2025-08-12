This year’s Gamescom will have more than 1,500 exhibitors for the first time

This year’s Gamescom event will feature more than 1,500 exhibitors for the first time in its history, the show’s organiser says.

The show, which takes place in Cologne, Germany on August 20-24, will feature more than 1,500 exhibitors from 72 countries, breaking a new record.

The event will take up a total of 233,000 square metres of floor space at the Koelnmesse venue, another new record for Gamescom (and 3,000 more than the previous record).

Opening Night Live will take place in the venue’s Hall 1 for the first time, offering its largest stage to date with 5,000 seats and “a highly modern technical infrastructure”.

President and CEO of Koelnmesse, Gerald Böse, applauded the figures in a statement, saying Gamescom “impressively underlines its economic relevance and international radiance”.

“We are investing in a targeted fashion in expansion, infrastructure, and continuing development in order to further reinforce the economic success of our exhibitors,” Böse said. “The growth to 233,000 square meters of area and the record registration numbers confirm the sustained success of the hybrid event concept. Together we can already look forward to unprecedented variety.”

German Games Industry Association managing director Felix Falk added: “Whether in the community or in the international games industry, the anticipation for Gamescom 2025 is immense.

“And for a good reason, because the Gamescom week has never had so many highlights – the Gamescom Opening Night Live, the biggest indie area to date, concerts, esports competitions, cosplay, and a great variety of exhibitors, for the first time more than 1,500. It is already clear now –the Gamescom year 2025 will be unforgettable.”

Last month Gamescom’s organisers claimed “record-high” interest from game companies in attending this year’s event, with exhibitor numbers up 11% year-on-year.

The exhibitor list includes companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, 2K, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Capcom, CD Projekt Red, Krafton, Level Infinite, The Pokémon Company, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Konami, Lego, Level Infinite, Marvelous Europe, Netflix, Paramount, Sega and Tencent Games.

This year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live show will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley on August 19. The first partner confirmed for this year’s show was Activision, which will be presenting the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.